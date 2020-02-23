Adam Woodbury: Drops 17 off bench
Woodbury recorded 17 points (7-12 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-4 FT), six rebounds and one assist in 21 minutes Friday against Northern Arizona.
Woodbury led the bench in points, ultimately finishing with a plus-13 net rating in his 21 minutes of run. he's provided a steady presence inside all season, generating 9.9 points and 7.6 rebounds in 19.6 minutes per game while shooting 51.8 percent from the field and 73.5 percent from the line.
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.