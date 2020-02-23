Play

Adam Woodbury: Drops 17 off bench

Woodbury recorded 17 points (7-12 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-4 FT), six rebounds and one assist in 21 minutes Friday against Northern Arizona.

Woodbury led the bench in points, ultimately finishing with a plus-13 net rating in his 21 minutes of run. he's provided a steady presence inside all season, generating 9.9 points and 7.6 rebounds in 19.6 minutes per game while shooting 51.8 percent from the field and 73.5 percent from the line.

