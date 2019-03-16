Adam Woodbury: Finds fourth double-double

Woodbury finished Friday's win with 13 points (4-4 FG, 5-6 FT), 15 rebounds and one assist.

That's now four double-doubles for Woodbury all in the past 30 days, as the big man has excelled in his starting position. In all but one of those contests, Woodbury has tallied more rebounds than points, so he's not much of scoring threat even with the increase in minutes.