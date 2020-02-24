Adam Woodbury: Goes for 20 in win

Woodbury accumulated 20 points (8-11 FG, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds and a steal in 27 minutes during Sunday's win over Wisconsin.

Woodbury filled in admirably for Donta Hall, who was recently signed to a 10-day contract by the Pistons. The 26-year-old center could see extended minutes in the starting role for the remainder of the season if Hall's able to stick in the NBA.