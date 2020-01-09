Adam Woodbury: Leads way with 24

Woodbury amassed 24 points (9-12 FG, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds and one assist in 18 minutes during Wednesday's win over Long Island.

Woodbury teamed up with Donta Hall to obliterate Long Island's frontline, the pair combining for 43 total points. While it's unlikely that Woodbury replicates this level of performance anytime soon, he's returning solid value in his capacity as the backup center. On the year, the 25-year-old's averaging 8.1 points and 7.4 rebounds while shooting 52.8 percent from the floor and 74.1 percent from the line in 18.0 minutes per game.