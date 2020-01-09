Adam Woodbury: Leads way with 24
Woodbury amassed 24 points (9-12 FG, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds and one assist in 18 minutes during Wednesday's win over Long Island.
Woodbury teamed up with Donta Hall to obliterate Long Island's frontline, the pair combining for 43 total points. While it's unlikely that Woodbury replicates this level of performance anytime soon, he's returning solid value in his capacity as the backup center. On the year, the 25-year-old's averaging 8.1 points and 7.4 rebounds while shooting 52.8 percent from the floor and 74.1 percent from the line in 18.0 minutes per game.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...