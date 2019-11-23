Adam Woodbury: Nears double-double off bench

Woodbury posted eight points (4-6 FG), nine rebounds and a block in 16 minutes during Friday's dismantling of Fort Wayne.

Woodburyprovided some nice effort off the bench, though he finished just short a double-double. It was good to see him get back on track with his shot as he entered the game shooting under 45-percent from the field -- not a great mark for a 7'1" center. That said, Woodbury's had a solid season as the anchor of Grand Rapids' second unit and is averaging 5.8 points and 7.3 rebounds in 16.8 minutes across six games.