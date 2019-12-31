Adam Woodbury: Notches double-double in win
Woodbury recorded 19 points (8-11 FG, 3-3 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists and two steals in 40 minutes Saturday against the Mad Ants.
Woodbury posted a fantastic line, filling in admirably for injured regular Donta Hall. The journeyman center's done well as a backup this year and is posting averages of 7.3 points and 7.3 rebounds in 18.0 minutes through 18 contests.
