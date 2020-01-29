Adam Woodbury: Paves way with 26 points
Woodbury produced 26 points (9-15 FG, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal in 23 minutes during Monday's game against Long Island.
Woodbury had anther fantastic performance against Long Island, scoring a team-leading 26 points in just a tick over 23 minutes of run. While the 26-year-old can't be expected to replicate this performance most nights, he apparently has a knack for obliterating the Nets. In his past two games against the team, Woodbury's racked up 50 points, 15 rebounds and two assists in just 41 minutes of play.
