Adam Woodbury: Posts season-high marks
Woodbury registered 16 points (7-13 FG, 2-3 FT), 17 rebounds and one assist in the 120-106 loss to Westchester on Friday.
The 7-1 center got his first start of the season and promptly put up season-highs in points and rebounds. Woodbury has spent parts of the past three seasons in the G League, with his latest stint seeing the undrafted center tally an average of 6.2 points and 6.5 rebounds in 27 games.
