Adam Woodbury: Scores 12 in loss
Woodbury accounted for 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, an assist and a steal in 22 minutes Monday against the Bayhawks.
Woodbury provided his second-straight solid performance, though he ultimately finished with a minus-11 net rating. Despite being listed as 7'1", Woodbury's struggled to make a consistent defensive impact and is averaging just 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks in 17.5 minutes per game this season.
