Murkey had 15 points (6-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 23 minutes off the bench in Saturday's loss against Salt Lake City.

Murkey looked impressive off the bench and found a way to contribute in several categories despite playing only 23 minutes. The Wolves are stacked when it comes to backcourt depth, however, so Murkey might have a tough path ahead of him when it comes to claiming a starting role -- and that means his upside will likely be limited until that situation changes.