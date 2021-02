Schofield logged 13 points (5-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and six rebounds over 32 minutes in Friday's 126-117 loss to the Raptors 905.

Schofield was relatively efficient from the floor as a starter Friday, and he was one of five players to score in double figures for the Swarm. He's started eight of the first 10 games of the season and is averaging 10.6 points and 6.6 rebounds over 27.0 minutes per contest.