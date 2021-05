Schofield is expected to sign a 10-day contract with the Magic, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Schofield has only played in the G League this season. He appeared in 14 games with the Greensboro Swarm and averaged 10.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 26.2 minutes. As the Magic continue to deal with a myriad of injuries, Schofield could certainly find himself in the rotation, assuming he does sign with the team.