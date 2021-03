Schofield didn't play in Saturday's 109-105 win over Agua Caliente due to a lower-body injury.

Schofield had appeared in each of the first 14 games of the G League season and averaged 10.1 points and 5.8 rebounds over 26.2 minutes per contest. The severity of his injury isn't known, and it's not yet clear whether he'll join the parent club for the second half of the NBA season.