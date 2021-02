Schofield recorded 14 points (6-14 FG, 2-8 3Pt), 10 rebounds, four assists and two blocks over 24 minutes in Tuesday's 127-98 loss to the Blue Coats.

The Swarm struggled to generate much production against Delaware, but Schofield's double-double was a bright spot in the blowout loss. The 23-year-old has started each of the first four games of the G League season, averaging 12.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists over 27.1 minutes per contest.