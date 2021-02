Schofield totaled 12 points (6-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal over 22 minutes in Friday's 118-98 loss to the Hustle.

Schofield led the Swarm with six turnovers Friday, but he was also one of four players to score in double figures during the loss. The 23-year-old was also productive on the boards against the Hustle and is now averaging 11.3 points and 7.5 rebounds over 26.8 minutes per game this season.