Schofield was waived by the Thunder on Saturday, Sportando.com reports.
Schofield was dealt to the Thunder in November, but he failed to secure a spot on the roster after making two preseason appearances. He totaled two rebounds and two assists during the preseason, and it's unclear whether he'll land a contract with another organization for the 2020-21 campaign.
More News
-
Wizards' Admiral Schofield: Dealt to OKC•
-
Wizards' Admiral Schofield: Sheds weight during hiatus•
-
Wizards' Admiral Schofield: Assigned to G League•
-
Wizards' Admiral Schofield: Back from G League•
-
Wizards' Admiral Schofield: Moves to G League•
-
Wizards' Admiral Schofield: Recalled from Capital City•