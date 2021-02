Schofield logged 15 points (6-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and two assists over 28 minutes in Friday's 130-114 loss to the Charge.

Schofield was the top pick in the 2021 G League Draft, and he's started each of the first two games of the season for the Swarm. He was a strong contributor in Friday's loss and was one of three starters to score at least 15 points against Canton. He's now averaging 13.5 points and 3.0 rebounds over 28.5 minutes per game to begin the season.