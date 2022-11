Arms finished with 16 points (5-6 FG, 2-3 3PT, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, five assists and one steal in 21 minutes Saturday against the Fort Wayne Mad Ants.

Arms was extremely efficient shooting the basketball off the bench, especially from beyond the arc. After being waived by both the Suns and the Nuggets in the offseason, he figures to see plenty of chances in the G League this year.