Arms finished with 19 points (7-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, six assists, five steals and one block in 25 minutes Wednesday against Greensboro.

Arms shot 53.8 percent from the field and managed to pack the stat sheet by crashing the glass and finding his teammates for buckets. He also made a sizeable impact on the defensive end by tallying a team-high five steals.