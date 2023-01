Arms finished Tuesday's game against the Blue with 29 points (11-15 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks in 38 minutes.

Arms dominated across the board in this one, shooting 73.3 percent from the field while also scoring 12 of his 29 points from deep. He also notched a double-double in the 113-99 victory.