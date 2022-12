Arms totaled 23 points (9-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds and one steal in 21 minutes Saturday against Iowa.

Arms enjoyed a stellar shooting day, knocking down 64.3 percent of his field goals. He also drilled at least one three for the eighth straight contest, making 11 of his last 35 shots from beyond the arc (31.4 percent) over this stretch.