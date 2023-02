Arms tallied 25 points (8-18 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, five assists and two steals in 37 minutes Friday against Greensboro.

Arms turned in a solid performance across the board, finishing second on his team in scoring while leading the squad with a pair of steals. He also led the team with four turnovers, an area he's struggled in over his last two matchups.