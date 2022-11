Arms had 11 points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3PT, 1-1 FT), one rebound, three steals and one block across 24 minutes Wednesday against Sioux Falls.

Arms poured in 16 points during his team's first game of the 2022-23 season, but he had struggled leading up to Wednesday's matchup. He managed to snap out of a brief slump by shooting 50.0 percent from the field and by showcasing his quick hands on the defensive end.