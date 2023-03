Arms tallied 16 points (6-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three assists, three steals and two rebounds in 23 minutes during Monday's 108-101 win over Ontario

Arms came off the bench Monday, but he was productive on both ends of the floor during the Hustle's comeback win. Over his seven appearances with Memphis, he's averaged 11.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 24.4 minutes per game.