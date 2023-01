Arms totaled 11 points (5-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt), seven rebounds and four assists in 21 minutes Saturday against the Herd.

Arms struggled to find his shot in a 93-91 loss, but he crashed the boards and also showcased his passing ability. He's now averaging 10.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists through four regular-season matchups.