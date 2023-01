Arms recorded 15 points (6-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and three assists in 26 minutes Tuesday against Maine.

Arms was efficient from the field, and he also managed to secure five boards on the defensive glass. He's off to a decent start to the regular season, averaging 10.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists through four games.