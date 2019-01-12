Adreian Payne: To sign in Greece
Payne is expected to sign with Panathinaikos, Kostas Giataganas of EuroHoops.com reports.
Payne has been overseas in China prior to this contract, and the last NBA action he saw was five games for Orlando during the 2017-18 campaign. It's unclear if the 27-year-old will make it back to the NBA.
