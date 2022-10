Delph was selected by the College Park Skyhawks with the No. 22 overall pick in the 2022 G League Draft.

Delph spent four seasons at Appalachian Sate and posted over 13.0 points per game in each of his final two campaigns, including 17.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 steals as a senior. He shot over 36.3 percent from three during his collegiate career and figures to operate as a floor spacer for College Park during the 2022-23 campaign.