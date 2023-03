Delph recorded 16 points (7-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt) and six rebounds across 24 minutes off the bench in Saturday's win over the Hustle.

Delph was one of the standout performers for Austin in this game. However, he hasn't been consistent on a game-to-game basis, and Saturday's outing might have been nothing more than an outlier. He's only averaging 5.2 points per game this season.