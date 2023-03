Delph had 13 points (6-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists, three steals and a block across 30 minutes off the bench in Thursday's loss to Salt Lake City.

Delph didn't shoot the ball particularly well, but he still posted a double-digit scoring output in the season finale -- it was his third one of the season. The former Appalachian State standout ends the 2022-23 season with averages of 5.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game across 25 appearances with Austin.