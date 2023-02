Delph had five points (1-1 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and an assist across 11 minutes in Wednesday's loss to Santa Cruz.

Delph was extremely efficient despite playing limited minutes once again, but that's as best as he will get. He's averaging just 18.2 minutes per game off the bench this season, meaning he is not likely to make an impact on a consistent basis going forward.