Ahmad Caver: Collects 17 points in loss
Caver supplied 17 points (5-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four assists, two steals and one rebound across 37 minutes during Saturday's 117-105 loss to Santa Cruz.
Caver's 17 points were his most in a game since he dropped 23 against the Legends on Dec. 14. He's seen a bit more run as well lately with a number of Hustle starters getting called up earlier in the week. On the season, the 23-year-old is averaging 8.5 points, 3.3 assists and 3.0 rebounds over 21.2 minutes per game.
