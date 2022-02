Caver recorded 18 points (6-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-6 FT), eight rebounds, 13 assists, two steals and one block in Friday's 114-105 loss to the G League Spurs.

Caver was the game leader in assists en route to his third double-double this year. The guard should continue seeing all the minutes he can handle as an integral piece for this time.