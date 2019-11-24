Caver tallied five points (2-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three rebounds and three assists across 16 minutes during Friday's G League win over Oklahoma City.

Caver saw a decent amount of run in this one, playing 16 minutes, which was a season high for the undrafted rookie. Through four games, Caver is averaging 2.3 points on 25.0 percent shooting along with 1.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists.