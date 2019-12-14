Ahmad Caver: Goes 3-for-6 from deep
Caver registered 15 points (6-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, two blocks and an assist across 36 minutes of G League action during Wednesday's 107-95 win over the Skyforce.
Caver's value continues to trend upward, as he logged a season-high 37 minutes Monday. He's now scored in double figures in five of his last six games after failing to score 10 points in each of the first five games to start the year.
