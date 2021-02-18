Caver exploded for 35 points (12-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-7 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals across 35 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's win over the Blue.

Caver might have come off the bench for this one, but he played the second-most minutes while also pacing the team offensively. It was easily a season-high scoring output for the Old Dominion product, who has now scored at least 15 points in three of his first five games of the G League season. Even coming off the bench, Caver should be a decent fantasy alternative solely based on his scoring ability.