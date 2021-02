Caver delivered 25 points (11-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and four assists across 29 minutes off the bench in Thursday's loss against Santa Cruz.

Caver missed just three shots all game long and ended as the Hustle's second-highest scorer behind David Stockton, who ended with 33 points. Caver has been a steady source of offense for Memphis despite his bench role, and he has averaged 16.8 points while playing 30.8 minutes per game to date.