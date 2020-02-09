Ahmad Caver: Logs season-high 41 minutes
Caver amassed 21 points (7-19 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight assists and five rebounds across 41 minutes during Saturday's 127-119 G League loss to South Bay.
Caver spent a season-high 41 minutes on the floor and scored 21 points on 19 field-goal attempts. The 23-year-old's increase in minutes results from the team's short bench while a number of two-way players spend time with the Grizzlies. It remains to be seen when they'll return to the G League, but Caver will look to capitalize on his opportunity while it lasts.
