Caver supplied 16 points (7-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-4 FT), six rebounds, three steals, two blocks and two assists across 28 minutes off the bench in Sunday's loss against Lakeland.

Caver came out of nowhere to pace Memphis in the win, but he has scored 15 or more points in two of his first three appearances of the campaign. That should be enough to believe there's decent scoring upside on him, even if he's not the team's go-to guy on offense in most games.