Caver had 18 points (8-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt), five assists, four rebounds and two steals across 26 minutes off the bench in Monday's win over Agua Caliente.

Caver has been coming off the bench on a regular basis for the Hustle but is having a career year from a scoring perspective -- he's averaging 16.8 points per game while shooting 43.8 percent from three-point range. That's a marked upgrade compared to the 9.9 points per game he averaged during the 2019-20 G League season.