Caver registered 19 points (5-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, two assists and a steal across 30 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's loss against Austin.

Caver came off the bench in the season opener but still logged 30 minutes while also pacing the team in scoring. The Old Dominion product has yet to make his NBA debut but has been a reliable asset in the G League level, and he certainly started the 2021 season on a strong note.