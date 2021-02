Caver had 19 points (6-12 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven assists and six rebounds across 35 minutes off the bench in Friday's win over Greensboro.

Caver couldn't repeat his 35-point performance from Wednesday against the Blue, but he delivered offense off the bench once again and is quickly emerging as a key piece on the Hustle's offensive scheme. He has surpassed the 15-point mark in four of his first six games of the campaign.