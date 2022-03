Caver produced 14 points (5-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, 10 assists and two steals in Wednesday's 114-109 win over the Blue.

Caver recorded his fourth double-double of the second half after leading the team in assists and scoring at least 11 points for the eleventh game in a row. The guard is averaging 13.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 2.2 steals in 36.4 minutes through 16 games.