Caver notched 15 points (5-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, five assists, four steals and two blocks across 30 minutes off the bench in Saturday's win over Delaware.

Caver didn't have the best shooting performance, but he still found a way to contribute on both ends of the court and recorded multiple tallies on all five big categories. Caver ended the regular season averaging 16.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game.