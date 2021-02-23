Caver had 24 points (10-15 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 0-2 FT), six rebounds, four assists and two steals across 34 minutes off the bench in Monday's loss against the Raptors 905.

Caver came off the bench once again, but as it has been the trend with him all season long, he was one of the team's top offensive threats. He is averaging 16.6 points per game and shooting an excellent 52.4 percent from three-point range while logging 31.0 minutes per contest off the bench. He also has five games with more than 15 points.