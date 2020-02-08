Ahmad Caver: Scores 27 in win
Caver finished with 27 points (10-15 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 3-5 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal across 34 minutes of G League action during Thursday's 120-119 victory over the Oklahoma City Blue.
Caver posted arguably his best game of the season, shooting an efficient 10-for-15 from the field while leaving his mark in three other statistical categories. Caver has benefitted from multiple Hustle starters spending time in the NBA, as he's averaging 31.4 minutes over his last five games.
