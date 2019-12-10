Ahmad Caver: Season-high 21 points
Caver scored 21 points (7-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and added six assists, four steals and three rebounds across 31 minutes during Monday's 111-92 G League win over Agua Caliente.
As the year progresses, Caver has gradually earned more playing time thanks in part to his shooting efficiency. On the season, Caver is averaging 8.1 points, 2.7 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.3 steals.
