Caver registered 10 points (4-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-3 FT), nine assists, three rebounds and three steals across 24 minutes during Monday's 145-136 loss to the Iowa Wolves.

Caver turned out one of his better performances of the year, hitting four of six field goals while often finding the open man for nine assists, a new season high. The 23-year-old's contributions remain mostly modest, as the Hustle's depth of talent prevents Caver from finding the floor enough to provide attractive fantasy production.