Ahmad Caver: Stays hot from deep
Caver tallied 23 points (8-11 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block across 28 minutes during Saturday's 132-120 G League win over the Legends.
Caver has continued to shoot the ball well, hitting four of five attempts from beyond the arc Saturday for a season-high 23 points. With Dusty Hannahs (back) returning after a two-game absence, Caver saw fewer minutes compared to the last two contests in which he played 37 and 31 minutes. Despite playing less, his shooting efficiency made a huge impact on the game, giving Caver every reason to remain in the picture even with the return of Hannahs.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...