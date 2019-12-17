Caver tallied 23 points (8-11 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block across 28 minutes during Saturday's 132-120 G League win over the Legends.

Caver has continued to shoot the ball well, hitting four of five attempts from beyond the arc Saturday for a season-high 23 points. With Dusty Hannahs (back) returning after a two-game absence, Caver saw fewer minutes compared to the last two contests in which he played 37 and 31 minutes. Despite playing less, his shooting efficiency made a huge impact on the game, giving Caver every reason to remain in the picture even with the return of Hannahs.