Ahmed Hill: Drops 22 on Legends
Hill tallied 22 points (9-12 FG, 4-5 3Pt), five rebounds and two steals across 32 minutes of G League action during Tuesday's 123-114 loss to the Legends.
Hill shot an efficient 75 percent from the field, including an impressive 4-for-5 from beyond the arc. Despite the strong shooting performance, Hill was a liability on defense as evidenced by his season-low minus-22 net rating. He'll try to pick it up on the defensive end and put forth a more-balanced game Friday against South Bay.
